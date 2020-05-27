SANDF inquiry clears soldiers accused of killing Collins Khosa

The SANDF inquiry report said that the altercation was not what caused his death when taking into account the postmortem report.

JOHANNESBURG - SANDF members accused of killing Alexandra resident Collins Khosa have been cleared by an SADF inquiry that was probing their alleged involvement of his death.

The findings of the inquiry are attached to an affidavit filed to the High Court in Pretoria by the SANDF's legal adviser, Elvis Hobyana.

The four soldiers were placed on precautionary suspension after being implicated in the killing of Khosa.

Khosa and his brother-in-law allegedly got into an interaction with SANDF members and JMPD officers in Alexandra during lockdown operations.

Khosa’s family alleged that he was assaulted by the soldiers after he was found drinking at his home in Alexandra, allegedly breaking lockdown regulations.

The report further stated that Khosa was merely pushed to force him to comply with officers, saying that this did not link to the cause of death.

Khosa died shortly after the soldiers left his home, with his family claiming that he was beaten by the authorities.