SANDF inquiry clears soldiers accused of killing Collins Khosa
The SANDF inquiry report said that the altercation was not what caused his death when taking into account the postmortem report.
JOHANNESBURG - SANDF members accused of killing Alexandra resident Collins Khosa have been cleared by an SADF inquiry that was probing their alleged involvement of his death.
The findings of the inquiry are attached to an affidavit filed to the High Court in Pretoria by the SANDF's legal adviser, Elvis Hobyana.
The four soldiers were placed on precautionary suspension after being implicated in the killing of Khosa.
Khosa and his brother-in-law allegedly got into an interaction with SANDF members and JMPD officers in Alexandra during lockdown operations.
Khosa’s family alleged that he was assaulted by the soldiers after he was found drinking at his home in Alexandra, allegedly breaking lockdown regulations.
The report said that the altercation was not what caused his death when taking into account the postmortem report.
The report further stated that Khosa was merely pushed to force him to comply with officers, saying that this did not link to the cause of death.
Khosa died shortly after the soldiers left his home, with his family claiming that he was beaten by the authorities.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.