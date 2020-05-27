SAMRC board says Gray, Health Dept must resolve issues

On Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the matter was closed and denied claims that academic freedom and freedom of expression were under threat.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) board said that it was up to its president Glenda Gray, the Health ministry and the department’s advisory council to solve their public row.

The issue has been dragging on for almost two weeks now following Gray’s criticism of government’s lockdown regulations.

She also stated that malnutrition at Chris Baragwanath Hospital was on the increase, however, the hospital stated this was in fact the opposite.

The ministry requested the council to investigate the comments by Gray, who is also a member of government's COVID-19 advisory council.

It’s been an issue that has seen at least 250 senior academics standing behind and supporting Gray.

During a recent interview with News24, the professor said that the government’s lockdown regulations should be focused on preventing viral transmission.

She said that she failed to see the reason for not being allowed to buy a certain item of clothing.

Gray apologised for her comments, while the council distanced itself from her remarks but investigated her none the less.

She was then cleared of any wrongdoing.

Chairperson of the medical council board Johnny Mahlangu said that Gray and the department should resolve the issue.

"It is up to the parties involved, which is Professor Gray, the ministerial advisory committee and the minister of Health to resolve the issues that arose."

