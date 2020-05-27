SAMRC: Apology to Health Dept has nothing to do with Gray’s comments

On Tuesday, the council released a statement apologising to the department, following a public row between the SAMRC's Glenda Gray and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) said that the apology to the Health Ministry had nothing to do with its president Glenda Gray's comments.

On Tuesday, the council released a statement apologising to the department, following a public row between Gray and Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Gray criticised government's handling of the lockdown, saying that its regulations were not based on scientific evidence.

Mkhize slammed her claims, saying her comments were unbecoming.

The department called on the council to investigate Gray, who was serving in the department's health advisory committee.

She was then cleared and found not to have violated any of the council's policies.

SA Medical Research Council's Jonny Mahlangu said the apology was aimed at mending relations with the ministry.

"The board is apologising to maintain a relationship between the SAMRC and the Minister of Health because we work hand in glove with the Department of Health. It has nothing to do with what was said by Professor Glenda Gray."