SABC taking precautions after KZN staffer gets false positive COVID-19 result
The broadcaster was forced to close its doors in Durban after an employee tested positive on Tuesday and it’s understood the lab, which confirmed the results said an error occurred during the testing process.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Wednesday said that it was taking all the necessary precautions after one of its employees at its KwaZulu-Natal office received a false positive result for COVID-19.
The broadcaster was forced to close its doors in Durban after an employee tested positive on Tuesday and it’s understood that the lab which confirmed the results said that an error occurred during the testing process.
SABC's Mmoni Seapolelo said: “The positive result that was reported yesterday was based on official results presented to the employee. The employee has since been alerted by the lab in question that an error occurred during the initial testing and the employee was presented with new test results whose outcome was negative. The corporation is in possession of both test results.”
Seapolelo said the affected employee would remain in quarantine while being closely monitored and would continue to contract trace staff members and resume operations on Friday as part of its safety measures.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
