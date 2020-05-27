SA plans $20.5bn of public works to spur economy - Mashatile

The projects would focus on areas such as railways, ports, energy, information technology, water and sanitation and housing, he added.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is planning projects worth $20.5 billion in sectors such as transport, energy and water as it looks to drive an economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis, a top official in the governing African National Congress (ANC) said on Wednesday.

Paul Mashatile, the ANC’s treasurer-general, told a video conference organised by think tank Chatham House that the infrastructure projects would soon be approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet after talks with the private sector and multilateral development banks.

The projects would focus on areas such as railways, ports, energy, information technology, water and sanitation and housing, he added.