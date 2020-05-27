Restaurant association questions allowing reopening of places of worship
CEO at the Restaurant Association of South Africa Wendy Alberts said the industry was suffering.
CAPE TOWN - There are questions around why restaurants and hair salons are still not being allowed to operate under strict guidelines when places of worship are allowed to reopen.
CEO at the Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) Wendy Alberts said the industry was suffering: “We have been respectful of the guidance and leadership that has been put out there. But we have been struggling to operate effectively.”
On Tuesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that churches, synagogues, temples, mosques and other recognised places of worship may resume services on level 3, but the congregations will be limited to 50 people.
The association last week said that it was preparing to take government to court, claiming that they were making a big loss by only being allowed to operate on deliveries.
Hairdressers are also heading to court as they seek to be allowed to trade again.
Additional reporting by Clement Manyathela.
