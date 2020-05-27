R3bn of CT's R54bn budget earmarked for indigent, disabled and pensioners

During a virtual sitting, Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato told councillors that service delivery has had to be adapted so that essential services could continue.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Dan Plato said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the City of Cape Town would have to absorb around R2 billion.

He's tabled a proposed annual budget totaling over R54 billion.

Three billion rand will go towards helping indigent and disabled residents, as well as pensioners.

Plato said that some of the city's capital projects had to be put on hold and some services had been compromised.

However, he added that disruptions would be minimised and a recovery plan was being put together.