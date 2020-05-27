EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the PowerBall draw on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 are as follows:

PowerBall: 15, 25, 34, 39, 42 PB: 04

PowerBall Plus: 05, 06, 26, 29, 49 PB: 10

For more, visit the Ithuba National Lottery website.