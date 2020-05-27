NW Health MEC Sambatha ‘impressed’ with Impala Mine’s COVID-19 compliance

Sambatha has been monitoring the levels of compliance at the mine in Rustenburg.

RUSTENBURG - North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said that he was impressed with the level of COVID-19 compliance at the Impala mine in the North West but warned that mining companies that flouted regulations would be dealt with.

The North West has one death along with 115 positive COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have been reported in the mining town.

The Impala mine has six positive cases so far, with five miners from the Eastern Cape and one from Gauteng.

The mine employs more than 40,000 people, half of whom are back at work and the remaining workers expected back next week Monday.

MEC Madoda Sambatha said that from what he saw, the mine was observing the COVID-19 regulations.

“Our general surrounding visits in areas where they are doing the work, to us they seem compliant. This is a 50% recall of workers but by next week, it’s going to be 100%.”

Mine hospital manager Dr Irene Mampa accompanied the MEC.

“Those who have tested positive for COVID will then be directed to the hospital and once they are tested, they will be quarantined for about three days while they await their results.”

The six workers who were COVID-19 positive were in a stable condition and recovering well.

