No mask, no entry at schools, says Motshekga
Grade 7 and 12 learners can go back to class from Monday and other grades will return later in a phased reopening.
CAPE TOWN - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has assured parliamentarians that all pupils will be provided with protective gear when they return to schools.
Motshekga and ministers in the social services and governance clusters on Wednesday participated in the first virtual sitting of the National Assembly for a question and answer session.
Motshekga said that a pupil without a mask would not be allowed past the school gate come Monday.
“The protocols are saying no child will be allowed into the school premises if they don’t have their masks on. There is no way they will say they have forgotten; they will have to return to the gate.”
She said that personal protective equipment like masks would be provided for all students, but this would be led by provincial departments.
“Provincial education departments are the ones for procuring these PPEs.”
There has been concern about the reopening of schools from parents, organisations and teachers' unions.
