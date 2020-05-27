New PIC CEO Abel Sithole now tasked with turning entity around
The PICs credibility was shattered when its former CEO Dan Matjila was implicated in dodgy deals and corruption in the findings of the pic commission of inquiry earlier this year.
JOHANNESBURG - New Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Abel Sithole will now be tasked with turning around the embattled state fund manager.
The PICs credibility was shattered when its former CEO Dan Matjila was implicated in dodgy deals and corruption in the findings of the PIC commission of inquiry earlier this year.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced Sithole's appointment on Wednesday afternoon.
Sithole's job as CEO of the PIC will be to lead the R2 trillion state fund manager to recovery.
It has been plagued with governance failures and maladministration, which were addressed at the commission of inquiry.
A report by retired Judge Lex Mpati recommended that action be taken against those responsible for wrongdoing, including Matjila.
Mboweni that said Cabinet approved Sithole's appointment as they had faith that he could restore the PIC's credibility.
Sithole's appointment is for a period of five years.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.