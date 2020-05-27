Makhura declares West Rand a COVID-19 hotspot
The mining area has seen an increase in coronavirus cases since the lockdown was lowered to alert level four earlier this month.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has declared the West Rand a COVID-19 hotspot.
Sibanye-Stillwater is the latest to record infections at its West Rand and Free State operations.
Makhura, together with the MECs of health and infrastructure were in a lengthy meeting with representatives from Sibanye-Stillwater, Harmony Gold and mining unions.
Sibanye’s James Welstead said that since operations resumed at 50% capacity, they had recorded 11 cases.
“We have some additional cases that came up over the weekend and we’re busy with contact tracing at one of our platinum mines in Rustenburg.”
The premier said that based on the number of cases, the West Rand has been confirmed a COVID-19 hotspot.
Makhura said that more screening and testing resources would now be made available in the area especially in the communities where miners live.
