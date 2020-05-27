Latin America now epicentre of global COVID-19 outbreak

The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has now passed 350,000 with more than 5.6 million people have been infected.

CAPE TOWN - The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has now passed 350,000.

More than 5.6 million people have been infected.

The US is closing in on 1.7 million infections and has almost 99,000 deaths, while Russia and Brazil are racing towards 400,000 confirmed cases and the UK has over 37,000 deaths.

Experts say that Latin America is now at the centre of the global coronavirus outbreak.

Yesterday, Peru reported more than 5,700 cases, Mexico recorded its largest single-day increases in new cases and deaths and Brazil has had more new cases than the US for two days in a row.

In South Korea, a total of 257 cases have now been linked to the nightclub cluster in Seoul's entertainment district.

The country reported 40 new cases today, the highest daily rise since early April.

Following elections in February, Iran’s new parliament has today convened under strict health protocols and social distancing rules.

The health ministry says the COVID-19 death toll has passed 7,000 with about 141,000 confirmed cases.

Greece will allow travellers from around two dozen countries, including Germany, Cyprus and Israel, to visit from mid-June without having to be quarantined.

Tourism accounts for about 20% of the Greek economy and the government sees the sector as a major engine of its recovery from a lockdown that has brought business to a virtual standstill.

WATCH: All in for prayer: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 27 May AM

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.