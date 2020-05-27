King William's Town refuse depot being disinfected after confirmed COVID-19 case

Refuse removal services will be disrupted on Wednesday and Thursday in various areas until the deep cleaning process is concluded.

CAPE TOWN - The King William's Town Botanical Gardens refuse depot in the Eastern Cape is being disinfected after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The depot is therefore currently closed as a result.

Refuse removal services will be disrupted on Wednesday and Thursday in various areas until the deep cleaning process is concluded.

The Buffalo City Municipality's Samkelo Ngwenya said: "This will also affect residents’ removal services and we are advising residents in the following areas of disruptions; residents in Berlin, Sweet Waters, Zwelitsha, Ginsberg, King William’s Town Shawville as well as parts of Dimbaza."