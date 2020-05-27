Iata appeals for govt financial relief as COVID-19 takes toll on aviation sector
Since government implemented the nationwide lockdown, no airline has been allowed to fly locally or internationally.
JOHANNESBURG - International and National Air Transport Association (Iata) have appealed to government for financial relief as they continue to suffer the impact of COVID-19.
They are arguing that the pandemic has crippled the aviation industry.
Since government implemented the nationwide lockdown, no airline has been allowed to fly locally or internationally.
Iata, the Airlines Association of Southern Africa and the Board of Airline Representatives of South Africa said that the revenue generated by the industry in the country would plummet by R55 billion this year.
This puts over 250,000 jobs at risk.
The airline industry said it won't survive without financial assistance from government.
Iata's Katherine Kaczynska said: “Aviation is vital for connecting markets and moving people and goods between them. Recovery post-COVID-19 will be painful.”
The associations said that if nothing was done, the impact would be felt post-COVID-19, leading to the reduction of flights for both passengers and cargo.
Meanwhile, Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said that the portfolio committee on roads and transport planned to meet with members of the taxi industry to formalise the work of taxi marshals.
The MEC conducted an oversight visit at Daveyton taxi rank in Ekurhuleni to ensure compliance and safety protocols were being implemented as the country prepares to move into level 3 lockdown.
He said the committee would migrate to level 3 with the current transport regulations as more residents were expected to rely on taxis as additional businesses reopened.
Mamabolo said that marshals had played a vital role in spreading COVID-19 awareness and had been at the front line of ensuring commuter safety.
“We will be with the taxi industry this week to hold discussions about how to formalise the work that they are doing and we will make an announcement on how we are going to reinforce measures of control to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at taxi ranks.”
Mamabolo also raised concern over hawkers who were failing to maintain basic COVID-19 safety standards.
“What has been worrying is that the hawkers' level of consciousness and awareness is very low. Many of them are not carrying sanitisers. They are having transactions where they exchange money and they are not cleaning their hands.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.