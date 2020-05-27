Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni declared a delinquent director

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni has been declared a delinquent director, effectively banning her for life from such a position.

JOHANNESBURG - Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni has been declared a delinquent director for life by the High Court in Pretoria.

Judgment has been handed down in favour of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SA Pilots Association (Saapa), bringing an end to an almost two-year legal battle.

She was accused of bringing the embattled airline to its knees.

It's a huge blow for former Myeni.

Judge Ronel Tolmay has effectively banned her for life from holding any directorship position.

Outa and Saapa brought her to court for her conduct during her five-year tenure as chairperson.

The judge also awarded costs against Myeni.

Outa's legal counsel Stefanie Fick: "Judge Tolmay referred to Myeni's dishonesty, breach of fiduciary duty, recklessness and gross negligence. In fact, Judge Tolmay remarked that she was a director gone rogue. She did not have the slightest consideration for the fiduciary duty to SAA."

Fick said that they will be turning over the judgment to the NPA so that it can pursue a criminal case against Myeni.