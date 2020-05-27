FFC urges govt to reconsider its fiscal consolidation stance
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni had so far held the line on fiscal consolidation – a policy aimed at reducing the budget deficit and government’s soaring debt-service costs.
CAPE TOWN - The Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC) on Tuesday said the government should consider relaxing its fiscal consolidation stance to deal with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni had so far held the line on fiscal consolidation – a policy aimed at reducing the budget deficit and government’s soaring debt-service costs.
Mboweni will be ready to table an emergency budget later next month, although a final date was yet to be set.
Briefing Parliament’s Standing Committee on Appropriations on Tuesday, the FFC made it clear the R500 billion COVID-19 fiscal support package announced by the government did not go far enough and that bolder measures were needed.
The FFC saw the government’s fiscal support package as a stopgap measure and questioned whether it would provide the kickstart the economy would need to recover from the impact of the pandemic and the lockdown.
“We’ve noted that in Budget 2020, there was no fiscal space - and that the debt-servicing costs were extremely high - but we’re still of the opinion that government should reconsider its fiscal consolidation stance and relax it,” said FFC CEO Dr Kay Brown.
Brown said assistance should focus on social relief in the short-term and in the longer run, on bolstering economic growth and restructuring the economy.
“We are not sure necessarily whether this gap-filling measure is going to take us to the stimulus that we would want – we’re not sure, we think that it is mostly aggregate-demand neutral and that we do need to look at serious bigger reforms within government,” she said.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.