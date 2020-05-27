Eskom sees lower risk of power cuts during winter

Eskom expects only 3 days of stage one power cuts, where up to 1,000 megawatts is taken off the national grid, during the winter period when demand increases, the chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

“We anticipate three days of stage one load shedding only during the winter period which is a significant improvement from our previous forecasts,” Andre du Ruyter told lawmakers in a presentation to Parliament.

Cash-strapped Eskom has over the years regularly cut power to residents and businesses as it struggles with ageing coal-fired power plants that generate around 90 percent of the electricity in Africa’s most industrialised economy.