DNA confirms body found near Wewe River is of murdered Andile Mbuthu - family

DURBAN - The family of slain matric pupil Andile Mbuthu on Wednesday confirmed the remains that were discovered in the Othongathi area, north of Durban, about two weeks ago, were that of their son following DNA tests.

The 16-year-old was kidnapped and assaulted late last month after being accused of stealing alcohol from a local tavern.

Earlier this month, human remains were discovered in the Wewe River about two kilometres from where he was assaulted, which prompted the DNA tests.

Seven people, including a 16-year-old, face charges of kidnapping and murder.

Mbuthu’s family said while they were still grieving over how they lost their beloved “Bobo”, as he was known, they were pleased that they could now give him a dignified funeral.

Meanwhile, the juvenile suspect abandoned his bail application in the Verulam Magistrates Court.

The bail application hearing of the six other suspects aged between 22 and 28 was postponed to next Tuesday.

The Hambanathi community of Othongathi had in the meantime petitioned the Verulam Magistrates Court asking it to deny bail to the suspects.