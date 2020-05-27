DA to push for further use of virtual platforms by Parliament

The first virtual question and answer session in the National Assembly would be held on Wednesday since the country went into lockdown in March.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday said it would push for technology to be incorporated in the daily running of Parliament.

Some members of Parliament will be in the house, while others are expected to attend via virtual platforms like Zoom and Skype.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said there were advantages to using the internet for parliamentary work.

“It’s definitely going to become the new normal, not just for COVID-19, but simple things like transport and accommodation costs. These are things in a post-COVID-19 world we must understand that not only just us but the world is going to be economically depressed, and we certainly aren’t going to be travelling internationally for business like we’ve been used to. So, I think a lot more conferencing, webinars, and virtual platforms will be the norm,” Mazzone said.

