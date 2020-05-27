DA to push for further use of virtual platforms by Parliament
The first virtual question and answer session in the National Assembly would be held on Wednesday since the country went into lockdown in March.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday said it would push for technology to be incorporated in the daily running of Parliament.
The first virtual question and answer session in the National Assembly will be held on Wednesday since the country went into lockdown in March.
Some members of Parliament will be in the house, while others are expected to attend via virtual platforms like Zoom and Skype.
DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said there were advantages to using the internet for parliamentary work.
“It’s definitely going to become the new normal, not just for COVID-19, but simple things like transport and accommodation costs. These are things in a post-COVID-19 world we must understand that not only just us but the world is going to be economically depressed, and we certainly aren’t going to be travelling internationally for business like we’ve been used to. So, I think a lot more conferencing, webinars, and virtual platforms will be the norm,” Mazzone said.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.