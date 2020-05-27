COVID-19: Still no deaths in Mpumalanga, SA cases at 24,264
The virus has not claimed in Mpumalanga, with the province's confirmed cases at 103.
JOHANNESBURG – Forty-three more people have died from the coronavirus in South Africa, pushing the latest death toll up to 524.
Health Minister Zweli Mkize has also confirmed the number of known cases in the country has risen to 24,264.
On a positive note, almost 13,000 of these patients have recovered from COVID-19.
The North West and Northern Cape still have one coronavirus related death each while Western Cape is now sitting at 363 deaths.
The virus has not claimed in Mpumalanga, with the province's confirmed cases at 103.
#COVID19 Statistics as at 26 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/BBnQvJwFIY— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 26, 2020
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 24 264, the total number of deaths is 524 and total number of recoveries stands at 12 741. pic.twitter.com/emAfoPpuwM— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 26, 2020
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.