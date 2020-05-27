COVID-19: Still no deaths in Mpumalanga, SA cases at 24,264

The virus has not claimed in Mpumalanga, with the province's confirmed cases at 103.

JOHANNESBURG – Forty-three more people have died from the coronavirus in South Africa, pushing the latest death toll up to 524.

Health Minister Zweli Mkize has also confirmed the number of known cases in the country has risen to 24,264.

On a positive note, almost 13,000 of these patients have recovered from COVID-19.

The North West and Northern Cape still have one coronavirus related death each while Western Cape is now sitting at 363 deaths.

#COVID19 Statistics as at 26 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/BBnQvJwFIY — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 26, 2020