COVID-19 council's briefing on level 3 regulations postponed again

This was the second time the briefing- aimed at clarifying questions around how level 3 lockdown will all work - had been postponed at short notice.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) on Wednesday once again postponed its media briefing that was supposed to shed light on the implementation of the new regulations.

Another meeting scheduled for Wednesday night, which was aimed at outlining socio-economic relief has also been delayed.

“The National Coronavirus Command Council media briefing on the regulations relating to the COVID-19 level 3 restrictions scheduled for today, 27 May 2020, at 12h30, and the briefing by the social cluster scheduled for 18h00 have been postponed.” a statement said.

It added that a new date and time will be announced in due course,

