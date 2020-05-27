Cabinet approves appointment of Sithole as PIC CEO
Sithole is currently the principal executive officer of the Government Employees Pension Fund and the commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.
JOHANNESBURG - The Cabinet has approved the appointment of Abel Moffat Sithole as the new CEO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and executive director on the board of directors for a period of five years.
The PIC saw a change in leadership after an inquiry raised numerous questions about mismanagement and corruption.
