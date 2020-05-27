8 suspects nabbed for hijacking truck in Tshwane
It's alleged the truck was hijacked in Midrand last week.
JOHANNESBURG - Police on Tuesday arrested eight people suspected of hijacking a truck with stolen goods, including hand sanitisers, worth R10 million in Lynnwood, Tshwane.
“Upon arrival at the premises, eight suspects were arrested and some of the items, which were in the truck were recovered,” said police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele in a statement.
In a separate crime also in Tshwane, police arrested a man in Erasmia for dealing in illegal cigarettes.
Police confiscated boxes of closed and opened counterfeit cigarettes at a house.
“Upon arrival, police found the owner who allowed them to search the premises. During the search, police recovered sealed and opened boxes of cigarettes. The owner was arrested, he will be charged with dealing in counterfeit goods,” Makhubele said.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.
