‘50 people is too low’: Bishop Ngcobo on reopening places of worship

Bishop Bheki Ngcobo demanded compensation for lost revenue due to lockdown regulations and asked why religious institutions were not essential before.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government decided to partially re-open places of worship because their closure had had a devastating impact on various communities. Picture: freeimgaes.com
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government decided to partially re-open places of worship because their closure had had a devastating impact on various communities. Picture: freeimgaes.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Bheki Ngcobo, Bishop of the South African Zionist Church, said the limit of 50 worshippers was too low.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa on 702 on Wednesday morning, Ngcobo said he was happy that churches were allowed to operate but there were reservations.

“We were worried that how come the president opened the alcohol and forgot the church? So we are excited, although we still have a long way to go,” the bishop said.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government decided to partially re-open places of worship because their closure had had a devastating impact on various communities.

Bishop Ngcobo demanded compensation for lost revenue due to lockdown regulations and asked why religious institutions were not essential before.

“There are churches who lost their place of worship. They were renting and now they lost it and owners wanted money.”

Listen to the interview below for more:

In April, Ngcobo was arrested for violating the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown by leaving his home to go to a mountain to pray.

He had also called on Christians to disobey Ramaphosa’s instruction that there should be no gathering of more than 100 people at the time.

ARE CHURCHES AN ESSENTIAL SERVICE? YOUR SAY…

Meanwhile, the church conversation sparked the hashtag #ChurchIsNotEssential on Twitter with many questioning how the 50 people limit would work and why other businesses aren’t allowed to operate.

Some people on the social media platform raised concerns about churchgoers possibly getting infected with COVID-19 and spreading it.

