Zuma threatens to report top KZN judge to JSC over NPA talks on corruption trial
Jacob Zuma’s legal team claims that Judge Achmat Jappie sent an email to the NPA asking about the expected duration of the trial and the proposed date.
JOHANNESBURG - Jacob Zuma has accused KwaZulu-Natal Judge President Achmat Jappie of having inappropriate and unfortunate discussions with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) about his corruption trial.
The former president’s lawyers said that they had seen communication between the judge and the NPA which revealed that the State was preparing to amend the original indictment to include further charges against Zuma and that it also planned to apply for a postponement.
Zuma argued that his lawyers should have been part of the discussions.
The former president faces charges linked to the multi-billion rand arms deal.
Jacob Zuma’s legal team claims that Judge Achmat Jappie sent an email to the NPA asking about the expected duration of the trial and the proposed date.
The former president’s lawyers said that it was concerning that the judge president discussed with the State its intention to apply for an amendment to the indictment to include a number of payments from the Shaik/Nkobi group to Zuma as it was inappropriate for the judge to have knowledge about the State's evidence before the trial started.
Zuma’s legal team has also learnt that the NPA informed the judge that it would request the trial to begin in 2021 and not next month as initially scheduled.
The lawyers argued that they should have been part of those discussions.
They now want the judge president to explain how this was allowed to happen and are threatening to report the matter to the Judicial Services Commission.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.