Zuma threatens to report top KZN judge to JSC over NPA talks on corruption trial

Jacob Zuma’s legal team claims that Judge Achmat Jappie sent an email to the NPA asking about the expected duration of the trial and the proposed date.

JOHANNESBURG - Jacob Zuma has accused KwaZulu-Natal Judge President Achmat Jappie of having inappropriate and unfortunate discussions with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) about his corruption trial.

The former president’s lawyers said that they had seen communication between the judge and the NPA which revealed that the State was preparing to amend the original indictment to include further charges against Zuma and that it also planned to apply for a postponement.

Zuma argued that his lawyers should have been part of the discussions.

The former president faces charges linked to the multi-billion rand arms deal.

The former president’s lawyers said that it was concerning that the judge president discussed with the State its intention to apply for an amendment to the indictment to include a number of payments from the Shaik/Nkobi group to Zuma as it was inappropriate for the judge to have knowledge about the State's evidence before the trial started.

Zuma’s legal team has also learnt that the NPA informed the judge that it would request the trial to begin in 2021 and not next month as initially scheduled.

They now want the judge president to explain how this was allowed to happen and are threatening to report the matter to the Judicial Services Commission.