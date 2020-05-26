Tygerberg Hospital CEO allays MPs' concerns over COVID-19 measures

Amid concerns over access to PPE, Parliament’s health committee members are also worried about nursing staff getting infected with COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - Health staff shortages, insufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) and test backlogs are some of the concerns raised by parliamentarians visiting Tygerberg Hospital.

The health committee on Tuesday conducted an oversight visit.

They were briefed by the CEO, the head of nursing, the National Health Laboratory Service and other staff members from various departments.

Amid concerns over access to PPE, Parliament’s health committee members are also worried about nursing staff getting infected with COVID-19.

Of the six healthcare workers to have died after contracting the virus in the Western Cape, three were from Tygerberg Hospital.

Responding to questions around the risk to nurses, hospital CEO Dimitri Erasmus said that those working in high-risk wards were adequately protected.

MPs also questioned the rate of screening and testing, but the African National Congress (ANC)’s Kenneth Jacobs acknowledged that it was not the lab’s fault since there were also shortages of test kits in other countries.

"It's a great challenge with regards to the testing, the reagents for the tests not being available and there is difficulty in getting that."

The Western Cape has a backlog of 18,000 COVID-19 tests.

