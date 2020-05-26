Schools not ready to reopen - Naptosa
Teachers have returned this week and grades 7 and 12 can get back to class from next week.
CAPE TOWN - The phased reopening of schools is less than a week away, but teachers union Naptosa does not believe that schools are ready.
However, there has been concern from parents and organisations and on Tuesday it has emerged that at least four school staff members in Cape Town have tested positive for COVID-19.
Naptosa's Basil Manuel: "I think there's been a dashed rush and I don't know what is chasing the minister to have made these announcements because, in fact, we find that seven out of the nine provinces are not even 50% ready and even the other two provinces are not completely ready."
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
