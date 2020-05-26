Sars to lose R250bn in projected revenue collection, says Dlamini-Zuma

The minister on Tuesday briefed members of the NCOP on government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) is projecting a revenue collection shortfall of R250 billion as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated lockdown.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) this during a sitting on Tuesday morning.

Dlamini-Zuma briefed them on government’s response to the pandemic as well as the effects of the pandemic and the lockdown on the nation.

WATCH LIVE: Plenary of the NCOP, 26 May 2020

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.