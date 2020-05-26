SAA aiming to resume domestic flights from mid-June
SAA said that customers who bought tickets for flights that occurred during the lockdown would be able to use their tickets.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) said that it was aiming to resume its domestic line between Johannesburg and Cape Town from mid-June.
The embattled airline said that regional and international flights would be canceled until the end of next month.
SAA said that it was now working to ensure the resumption of this route was possible.
For the first time in over two months, SAA expects to resume operations on its last remaining domestic route.
The airline said that for now, there was no need for ticket holders to contact the airline.
Because of the outbreak of COVID-19, the airline, like many across the world, had been brought to a standstill.
SAA said that it would update passengers as it gradually restarted most of its services.
