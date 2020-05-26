Rand hits 8-week high vs dollar
Major global currencies also strengthened against the dollar on rising hopes of economic recovery.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand hit an eight week high against the dollar on Tuesday, as optimism on the resumption of economic activity in a number of countries boosted riskier assets, offsetting Sino-US trade tensions as the stock market also rose.
At 1520 GMT, the rand traded at R17.3400 per dollar, 1.65% firmer than its previous close and at its strongest since 27 March.
“The optimistic recovery narrative is holding within markets, keeping the dollar subdued and seeing the rand remain on a stable footing following last week’s rally,” Bianca Botes, executive director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions, said in a note.
“While there are looming geopolitical risks, it seems as though markets are currently pushing them onto the back burner, and will likely continue to do so until there is a new escalation or increased threat.”
Japan’s decision to end coronavirus-induced restrictions and a survey showing German business morale rebounded in May, helped offset fallout from a war of words between Beijing and Washington on trade, the coronavirus and proposed stricter security laws in Hong Kong.
In South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday a further easing of the country’s lockdown from 1 June, allowing the vast majority of the economy to return to full capacity.
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange followed global peers, with the benchmark FTSE/JSE all share index up 1.08%, closing at 50,617 points. JSE’s top 40 companies’ index closed up 0.99% at 46,809 points.
Government bonds were slightly firmer, with the yield on the 2030 bond down 3.5 basis points at 9.015%.
