Ramaphosa to give update tonight on resumption of religious gatherings

JOHANNESBURG - Will churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of religious gatherings be allowed to operate in some form soon? South Africa will find out from President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday night.

Ramaphosa will lead the call for a National Day of Prayer through a televised broadcast at 7:30pm this evening.

During the address, the president is also expected to provide an update on provisions for the religious sector following a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council which considered the inputs made by the sector in recent consultations with interfaith leaders.

There have been calls from some churches to declare places of worship an essential service from lockdown level 3.

Places of worship have been closed since lockdown began on 27 March.