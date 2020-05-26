Ramaphosa reiterates call for lifting of sanctions on Zimbabwe, Sudan

The AU chairperson led celebrations to mark the founding of the Organisation of African Union (OAU) – now known as the AU - on 25 May 1963.

JOHANNESBURG - African Union (AU) chairperson, President Cyril Ramaphosa, on Monday once again called for the lifting of sanctions against Zimbabwe and Sudan, and freedom for the peoples of Western Sahara and Palestine.

He said the focus remained on this year’s theme of silencing the guns on the continent even with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa called for stimulus packages for Africa, which included debt relief for immediate humanitarian needs, and the lifting of sanctions

“As we deal with the impact of this pandemic, we repeat our call for the unconditional lifting of sanctions that have been imposed on Zimbabwe and Sudan,” Ramaphosa said.

He said in addition to COVID-19, conflicts that were breeding instability were also taking a toll on human life and they should end.



“As Africans, we will continue to stand on the side of justice and support the people of Western Sahara in their enduring struggle for freedom and self-determination. We also call for the end of the oppression of the Palestinian people and the occupation of their homeland,” the president said.

Ramaphosa said the COVIID-19 the pandemic should not derail efforts towards peace, security, and stability, and women’s emancipation, and protection of the environment.