Police raid Kensington lab, confiscate drugs worth millions

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police on Monday night confiscated drugs at a house in Kensington, in Johannesburg, worth millions of rand.

Investigators discovered the drug laboratory during a raid and arrested one suspect. It appears criminals had been producing meth.

#sapsGP Intell driven op by Gauteng Provincial Organised Crimes: Narcotics Unit led to a drug laboratory being uncovered last night, 25/05, in Kensington, Johannesburg. #DrugBust #DrugsOffTheStreets MEhttps://t.co/7TVytG1zrN pic.twitter.com/npoRZoe4ZV — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 26, 2020

“Police further discovered drugs in a car, chemicals and equipment used to manufacture drugs. The car was also impounded,” said police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele in a statement.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court soon.