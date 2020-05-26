20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 10°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Police raid Kensington lab, confiscate drugs worth millions

Investigators discovered the drug laboratory during a raid and arrested one suspect.

An intelligence driven operation by Gauteng Provincial Organised Crimes: Narcotics Unit led to the bust of a drug laboratory on Monday night, 25 May 2020, in Kensington, Johannesburg. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
An intelligence driven operation by Gauteng Provincial Organised Crimes: Narcotics Unit led to the bust of a drug laboratory on Monday night, 25 May 2020, in Kensington, Johannesburg. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police on Monday night confiscated drugs at a house in Kensington, in Johannesburg, worth millions of rand.

Investigators discovered the drug laboratory during a raid and arrested one suspect. It appears criminals had been producing meth.

“Police further discovered drugs in a car, chemicals and equipment used to manufacture drugs. The car was also impounded,” said police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele in a statement.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court soon.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA