NUM raises concerns over increasing COVID-19 cases at mines
The gold mine near Carletonville has temporarily closed after the first case was reported last week.
JOHANNESBURG -The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said it was concerned about the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases at mines with 196 infections at AngloGold Ashanti Mponeng Mine now reported.
About 164 employees were subsequently found to be positive.
The NUM has been against the return of workers, even with the 50% required operation capacity.
The NUM's David Sipunzi said that they were worried that the few tests left to process would come back positive.
"About 650 people were tested and 196 tested positive. I am sure it is way above that by now because the results are still coming."
