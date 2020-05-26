Netcare denies irresponsibility at St Augustine's led to COVID-19 outbreak

Netcare said that 77 of the 80 healthcare workers who tested positive for COVID-19 at its St Augustine's Hospital in Durban had recovered.

DURBAN - Netcare said that 77 of the 80 healthcare workers who tested positive for COVID-19 at its St Augustine's Hospital in Durban had recovered.

The healthcare workers are among 119 people who contracted the virus at the facility between 9 March and 30 April.

Despite 15 COVID-19 related fatalities recorded at the facility, Netcare said that the other 24 patients who tested positive had also recovered.

Netcare's Craig Murphy said that all healthcare workers who had recovered from COVID-19 were now back at work.

#Netcare’s Craig Murphy has responded to criticism that the hospital failed to ensure proper screening at their St. Augustine’s Hospital in Durban. He says at the time of the outbreak, they were following guidelines issued by the NICD and the National Health Dept. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/2KSvKDddF0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 26, 2020

Murphy says 77 of the 80 staff members that tested positive for #COVID19 have recovered. The workers are among 119 ppl that tested positive at the facility. He adds that despite 15 patient facilities, 24 other patients have recovered. pic.twitter.com/Va13A45nz7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 26, 2020

Murphy has denied claims that irresponsibility on the part of the hospital led to the coronavirus outbreak at the facility.

He said that the hospital was following guidelines from the NICD and the national Health Department when it recorded its first case.

"So at the time, in my opinion, the hospitals did everything that could be reasonably expected of them based on the knowledge that they had and the guidelines issued by NICD and the DOH."

Meanwhile, a recent report by researchers from the University of KwaZulu-Natal has concluded that 14% of all coronavirus cases in KwaZulu-Natal could be traced to the facility.

Murphy said that the hospital had now been fully decontaminated.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.