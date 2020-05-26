Mozambique records its first death from COVID-19 - health ministry

The southern African nation, which has documented 209 coronavirus cases, said the fatality was a 13-year-old child with a with a pre-existing medical condition.

MAPUTO - Mozambique has confirmed its first COVID-19 death, the health ministry on Monday said.

The southern African nation, which has documented 209 coronavirus cases, said the fatality was a 13-year-old child with a with a pre-existing medical condition.