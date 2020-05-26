Menzi Ngubane's illness 'grossly exaggerated' on social media, says family

Speculation was rife on social media that it was again Menzi Ngubane's kidney problem that sent him to the hospital recently. His family, however, said it was not as bad as it was being portrayed.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of veteran South African actor Menzi Ngubane have put to bed rumours circulating on social media that the star is at death's door.

Twitter users began asking for others to pray for Ngubane on Monday and the hashtag #PrayForMenziNgubane began trending later in the evening into Tuesday morning. It was not made clear, however, what was said to have happened to Ngubane to warrant the call for prayer.

A few years ago, Ngubane received a kidney transplant after being diagnosed with kidney failure.

Speculation was rife on social media that it was again his kidney problem that sent him to the hospital recently. His family, however, said it was not as bad as it was being portrayed.

"The family is also aware that due to the spread of this inaccurate and unverified news, his fans have even gone as far as sending their messages of his speedy recovery on social media, spawning an unwarranted social media panic. We understand their concerns and support for Menzi, but as the family, we appeal to South Africans to refrain from spreading news that has not been verified and confirmed by the family," the family said in a statement.

"To this end, we wish to continue as the family to offer him the support he needs following his recent visit to the doctors. It is this visit that has been grossly exaggerated by newspapers and social media users."

His wife Sikie said her husband is receiving family support and recuperating.

"Menzi wishes to take this opportunity to fully recover and get back to work as soon as possible," she said.