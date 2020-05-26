Man killed after being accused of stealing from Bushiri’s Midrand church

Police have arrested two men while the search for other suspects is still under way.

JOHANNESBURG - One person has been killed and another injured after they were accused of stealing from controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri's Midrand church.

It’s alleged they were attacked by four security guards on Monday.

Police have arrested two of the security guards while the search for the other two is still under way.

Spokesperson Kay Makhubele said the injured man told police he was walking with his friends when the guards attacked them.

“He was with his friends in Midrand when they were attacked by the security guards. The man led the police to the scene of the crime where the body of his friend was recovered. It’s alleged the two were attacked by four security guards who accused them of stealing at the church.”

In February, police started an investigation into malicious damage to property after a prayer tent - believed to be part of Bushiri's Pretoria church - was set alight.

Bushiri and his wife are facing fraud and money laundering charges in the High Court in Pretoria.