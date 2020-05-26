Man accused of killing son (9), niece (10) in Lehae due in court
A firearm belonging to the suspect was found near the house where the shooting took place at the weekend and will now be send for ballistic tests.
JOHANNESBURG - A man accused of killing his 9-year-old son and 10-year-old niece inside a house in Lehae, outside Johannesburg, is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
The circumstances around Saturday's shooting are not yet known.
The police's Mavela Masondo said the suspect will appear in the Lenasia Magistrates Court: “The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage but investigations are continuing. The 9-year-old boy was certified dead at the crime scene while the 10-year-old girl was taken o hospital where she later died.”
