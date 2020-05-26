Maile ‘impressed’ with progress made at Rooiwal water treatment plant

Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile on Tuesday visited the treatment plant, which is being built to improve water provision to the Hammanskraal area, which has been battling with proper water supply for some time now.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile has noted the progress made at the construction site of the Rooiwal water treatment plant in Tshwane.

Today, we visited Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant. The plant has been deteriorating due to ageing infrastructure, resulting in operational and maintenance challenges. A contractor has been appointed to help with refurbishment of the plant. — Lebogang Maile (@LebogangMaile1) May 26, 2020

The water treatment plant has been a cause of concern due to the ageing infrastructure and maintenance challenges.

Hammanskraal and neighbouring Stinkwater have repeatedly made headlines for exposing residents to untreated water.

Maile said that so far, he was impressed with what he had observed at the plant.

Maile was accompanied by Tshwane chief administrator Mpho Nawa, who said that after the completion of the project residents would have access to the highest quality standard of water.