Maile ‘impressed’ with progress made at Rooiwal water treatment plant
Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile on Tuesday visited the treatment plant, which is being built to improve water provision to the Hammanskraal area, which has been battling with proper water supply for some time now.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile has noted the progress made at the construction site of the Rooiwal water treatment plant in Tshwane.
Maile on Tuesday visited the treatment plant, which is being built to improve water provision to the Hammanskraal area, which has been battling with proper water supply for some time now.
Today, we visited Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant. The plant has been deteriorating due to ageing infrastructure, resulting in operational and maintenance challenges. A contractor has been appointed to help with refurbishment of the plant.— Lebogang Maile (@LebogangMaile1) May 26, 2020
The water treatment plant has been a cause of concern due to the ageing infrastructure and maintenance challenges.
Hammanskraal and neighbouring Stinkwater have repeatedly made headlines for exposing residents to untreated water.
Maile said that so far, he was impressed with what he had observed at the plant.
Maile was accompanied by Tshwane chief administrator Mpho Nawa, who said that after the completion of the project residents would have access to the highest quality standard of water.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.