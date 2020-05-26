Lesufi confident parents will allow pupils to return to school on Monday

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Ga-Rankuwa Primary School, north of Pretoria on Tuesday to assess the state of readiness.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that he believed that the majority of parents would let their children return to the classroom when schools reopen on Monday.

MEC @Lesufi visited @educationgp Ga-Rankuwa Primary School today, 26 May 2020, to monitor readiness, we can confirm, PPEs for SMT was successfully delivered, we are ready. #SchoolsReopening @GautengGov #GGT2030 pic.twitter.com/3TofxPEwI2 — Steve Mabona (@Steve_Mabona) May 26, 2020

Ga-Rankuwa Primay School, I am immensely proud of your readiness plans! pic.twitter.com/gEd366OMr0 — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) May 26, 2020

The school was among those that experienced delays in the delivery of personal protective equipment (PPEs) in the Tshwane District.

The MEC said that PPEs for pupils and educators would be delivered later this week to protect them from being targeted by criminals.

“I really believe the majority of the parents will bring the children because we don’t know when this pandemic we end. If we knew it would end in September, for example, then we would sacrifice and say we will wait until September. It may go beyond 2021 or even 2022. Do we want to be a country that has produced a generation of learners that have not gone to school? Surely not, because this generation is the generation that must propel this country forward.”

