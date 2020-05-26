Kempton Park to experience electricity supply interruption tomorrow
The municipality said the power cut was due to the emergency electrical equipment repairs.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni has warned residents in Kempton Park that there will be planned electricity supply interruption on Wednesday.
The municipality said that the power cut was due to the emergency electrical equipment repairs.
Areas that will be affected include Kempton Park CBD, Spartan and Rhodesfield.
The power cuts will be from 9am on Wednesday morning to 4pm.
Residents have been urged to treat all electrical installations as live at all times.
