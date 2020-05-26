Kaunda says AfCFTA will help fight poverty, hunger in Africa
The former Zambian president on Africa Day said the continent should now fight for its people’s dignity and freedom from poverty hunger and disease.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Zambia President Kenneth Kaunda on Monday called on African Union (AU) chairperson, President Cyril Ramaphosa, to keep the dream of African unity alive, and to deliver the continent from poverty, hunger, and disease.
Kaunda delivered a virtual address to mark Africa Day - the 57th anniversary of the founding of the Organisation of African Union (OAU), now known as the AU - on 25 May 1963.
He said the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) was the way to achieve this.
The 96-year-old is the only remaining founding father of the OAU. He said the continent should now fight for its people’s dignity and freedom from poverty hunger and disease.
“Our colonial borders have long separated us. Now a united Africa should rise and reach its dreams and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement is a step in this direction,” Kaunda said.
The integration was led by AfCFTA secretary-general and South African Wamkele Mene.
“It is my mission to make sure the benefits reach all segments of our society, young Africans, women in trade, small and medium enterprises,” said Mene.
The AfCFTA went live on 1 April but remained dormant as the COVID-19 pandemic kept borders closed.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.