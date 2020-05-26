Juvenile suspect in Andile Mbuthu murder abandons bail bid

Andile Mbuthu was kidnapped and assaulted late last month after being accused of stealing alcohol from a tavern in the oThongathi area, north of Durban.

DURBAN - A juvenile suspect arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Durban matric pupil has abandoned his bail application.

Andile Mbuthu was kidnapped and assaulted late last month after being accused of stealing alcohol from a tavern in the oThongathi area, north of Durban.

The juvenile suspect faces charges of murder and kidnapping, together with six men aged between 22 and 28.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Natasha Kara: "The accused in this matter appeared in the Verulam Magistrates Court today. The juvenile accused abandoned his application for bail and the matter was remanded to 8 June. The remaining accused were remanded to 2 June."

The Hambanathi community of oThongathi has in the meantime petitioned the Verulam Magistrates Court asking it to deny bail to the suspects.