Inside the COVID-19 field hospital at CTICC

CAPE TOWN - A COVID-19 field hospital being set up at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) is coming along nicely.

It would provide 850 much-needed beds to the province’s health system as the outbreak worsens.

Walking through one of four wards, hundreds of beds were neatly lined up. One section of the facility was called a “hot area”, where patients with severe symptoms would be treated.

#COVID19 #CTICC This is one of 4 wards at the CTICC, here’s about 350 beds. In total there will be 850 beds set up at the centre. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/CQcIi0UTHK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 26, 2020

CTICC Temporary Hospital Visit📢

I’ve come to personally see the progress of the CTICC temporary hospital that will have 862 beds for COVID-19 patients 🏥⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oKmuqA3OWF — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) May 26, 2020

CTICC temporary hospital visit 📢🏥 my response to why we as a country need to move to level 3 of the lockdown ⬇️ @WesternCapeGov @WestCapeHealth pic.twitter.com/mVeLiHMbDh — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) May 26, 2020

CTICC temporary hospital visit 📢⬇️🏥 What we’re seeing at the temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients ⬇️ @WesternCapeGov @WestCapeHealth pic.twitter.com/WxSJ6fQRI2 — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) May 26, 2020

The Western Cape Health Department’s Anwar Kharwa said: “The CTICC with its IT will be linked with the Tygerberg Hospital emergency management centre. With the doctors based at the centre, there will be a process in terms of screening whether the patient meets the appropriate criteria because we don’t what patients to come in, and then they deteriorate.”



Premier Allan Winde said teams were hard at work to meet the deadline for the completion of the facility by the first week of June.

“You won’t come through the CTICC as you would normally do for a conference or jazz festival, you’ll come from the back; the ambulance will bring you in,” he said.

