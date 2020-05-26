Feel it, it’s here: Cold front lands in Gauteng, snow falls in WC
The Western Cape is also expecting snow on the mountains, with heavy downpours due in Cape Town accompanied by gale-force winds.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents can expect a plunge in temperatures on Tuesday as the cold front moved into the province.
The mercury could drop to minus one degree in Joburg this week, with snowfall forecast in Lesotho and the Free State.
“Even the southern parts of Gauteng are likely to be cold and windy on Tuesday. Snowfall is also likely to spread to Lesotho, QwaQwa, and the KZN Drakensberg mountains. While many will be excited to see snow, the South African Weather Service nevertheless strongly encourages the public to refrain from travelling to snow sites amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the current lockdown regulations,” the South African Weather Service said in a statement.
⚠️ Advisory⚠️: Snow is expected on the mountains of the Western Cape, the high ground of the Eastern Cape, Lesotho and the southern high ground of the Northern Cape tomorrow (Tuesday 26 May 2020).— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 25, 2020
❄🌨Some more snow photos from Worcester area (WC). Source: SnowReportSA pic.twitter.com/PoE99rb2if— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 25, 2020
