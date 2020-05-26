DA leadership candidate Ntuli says virtual elective congress won't be credible

Last week, the party's federal executive council resolved to hold the online congress on 31 October this year.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the candidates for the Democratic Alliance (DA) leadership race Mbali Ntuli has objected to the proposal for a virtual elective congress, saying it won’t allow for a credible, free and fair process.

Last week, the party's federal executive council resolved to hold the online congress on 31 October this year.

The congress was initially slated to take place at the end of this month, but those plans were changed because of restrictions associated with the coronavirus lockdown.

In a letter sent to DA members, Ntuli argued that it would be implausible to facilitate rigorous debate and discussion with over 2,000 delegates and party members online.

She also said that many rural communities would struggle with internet connectivity, causing many delegates to be left out of the process.

Ntuli’s campaign spokesperson Sam Mgobozi said: “I firstly can confirm that Mbali did write this letter to the federal congress. We believe that the federal council that is scheduled to sit in July to deal with this matter should indeed then ventilate all these issues.”

Ntuli, the DA interim leader John Steenhuisen, and Gauteng Democratic Alliance leader John Moodey will go head-to-head for the top post.