DA leadership candidate Ntuli says virtual elective congress won't be credible
Last week, the party's federal executive council resolved to hold the online congress on 31 October this year.
JOHANNESBURG - One of the candidates for the Democratic Alliance (DA) leadership race Mbali Ntuli has objected to the proposal for a virtual elective congress, saying it won’t allow for a credible, free and fair process.
Last week, the party's federal executive council resolved to hold the online congress on 31 October this year.
The congress was initially slated to take place at the end of this month, but those plans were changed because of restrictions associated with the coronavirus lockdown.
In a letter sent to DA members, Ntuli argued that it would be implausible to facilitate rigorous debate and discussion with over 2,000 delegates and party members online.
She also said that many rural communities would struggle with internet connectivity, causing many delegates to be left out of the process.
Ntuli’s campaign spokesperson Sam Mgobozi said: “I firstly can confirm that Mbali did write this letter to the federal congress. We believe that the federal council that is scheduled to sit in July to deal with this matter should indeed then ventilate all these issues.”
Ntuli, the DA interim leader John Steenhuisen, and Gauteng Democratic Alliance leader John Moodey will go head-to-head for the top post.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.