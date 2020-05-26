COVID-19 claims 52 more lives, total deaths at 481 in SA

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has also confirmed the number of people who've tested positive for the virus has risen to 23,615.

JOHANNESBURG - Fifty-two more people have died from the coronavirus in South Africa, bringing the national death toll to 481.

The Western Cape still accounts for the majority of cases followed by Gauteng.

South Africa is preparing to move to level three lockdown next week, meaning schools will be reopening along with many more sectors of the struggling economy.

#Covid_19 Statistics in South Africs as at 25 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/ZyTXHzIous — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 25, 2020