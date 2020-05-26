CoCT shifts COVID-19 strategy to prioritise certain risk categories

The city said that most people who contracted the virus would be able to self-isolate at home and recover without requiring any further medical intervention.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that COVID-19 testing would prioritise people with medical conditions and those older than 55.

The municipality said that it was part of a move to revise its COVID-19 strategy and align it with provincial health.

The metro accounts for more than 13,000 of the country's 23,600 confirmed cases.

The municipality said that it was now managing the outbreak based on risk categories.

It's identifying COVID-19 hotspots and which individuals in those areas are most susceptible.

Sub-districts identified as high risk include Tygerberg, Khayelitsha and Klipfontein.

Other groups to be prioritised are healthcare workers and persons admitted to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.

The city said that most people who contracted the virus would be able to self-isolate at home and recover without requiring any further medical intervention.

It added that those who had been hospitalised or had died after getting infected had underlying conditions.

The municipality is also looking to increase education, awareness, and enforcement around COVID-19 safety measures, with particular emphasis in the identified hot spots.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.